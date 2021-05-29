Nurse stabbed, torched to death in Malabar

Nurse Amanda Leid killed by a relative on Friday. -

A nurse was stabbed and then torched to death at her Malabar home mere hours after getting a restraining order against a relative.

Police said Amanda Leid, a mother of three, of Ajim Baksh Trace was attacked at her apartment by a man around 5 pm on Friday.

Residents were alerted by the screams of the children and saw Leid's attacker as he sped off in a car. Two of the children reportedly witnessed the incident, neighbour said.

The attacker later drove to the Arima General Hospital and told doctors that he had drank poison. He is now under police guard while receiving treatment.