Konshens on AudioMack’s Fine Tuned series

Konshens -

Jamaican dancehall artiste Garfield “Konshens” Spence will be the next Caribbean artiste to do a live performance for streaming platform Audiomack’s Fine Tuned YouTube series.

The artiste is known for such hits as Bruk Off Yuh Back, Gal a Bubble and Winner.

The platform has always shown great interest in the region and its musical genres.

In an interview with Newsday last year, the platform said it wanted to have Audiomack 65-70 per cent of the region’s artistes on it.

The series has featured artistes such as Jamaican singers Kranium and Alkaline as well as Senegalese-American singer and rapper Akon.

A media release said the Fine Tuned series has been a “godsend” to Caribbean musicians not only by giving exposure but also by ensuring their roots aren’t over compromised.

“Alkaline's set went viral recently for how genuinely the talents of the entertainer weren't overshadowed by typical song production but heightened by a live showcase,” the release said.

“Audiomack wants to push Caribbean talent the right way, and with back-to-back outstanding performers from the islands, the platform is sending a message,” the release added.

Visit YouTube to see Konshens perform his hit singles Gal A Bubble, Bruk Off Yuh Back, and Can’t Stay Sober alongside live guitar by Elijah Rawk.