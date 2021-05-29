Indian high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago: Don't let covid dampen spirit

India's High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu. - Photo courtesy Indian High Commission

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu in his Indian Arrival Day message to Trinidad and Tobago has called for cooperation and unity.

Referring to the challenges of the covid19 pandemic, he said, it was even more critical for all countries to work together for progress and security.

“Covid19 has changed the world. At this time of crisis, India took significant initiatives to stand by our friends. Last year, we supplied medical aid to TT. This year, on April 13, a gift of 40,000 shots of AstraZeneca, covishield vaccines, from the people and government of India arrived in TT.

“The pandemic restrictions have curtailed our customary festivities. However, they must in no way dampen our spirit. On the contrary, it is a significant moment of our history, and we must value it. I wish all Trinbagonians a better, brighter, healthier and prosperous future.”

Indian lives became an integral part of building TT, Sahu said, and they became an inalienable part of the history of both countries.

He explained migration has its history, challenges, travail and tribulations, but also has moments of courage, pathos, struggle, separation, success and reconnection, and the battle of structural accommodation and cultural adaptation.

“Nevertheless, people-to-people contacts have been at the centre of our relationship. Indian music, dance, art, films, festivals, Diwali, yoga, Ramleela and cricket, have played a seminal role in binding people of the two nations together.

“India treasures these historical, cultural, social and democratic bonds with the people and government of TT. Our shared history, culture and democratic values provide an enduring foundation for stronger relations for the mutual benefit of our people.”

Sahu also called on the younger generation to be mindful of the traditions, norms and values that were passed on and urged them to maintain its richness.

“You are the agents of the wisdom of one of the richest civilizations. It is your responsibility to make others understand, appreciate, and benefit from the goodness you inherit.”

He noted that India’s strength of diversity and pluralism rested on the philosophical ideology of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, when translated means the world is one family, which was also important for countries in maintaining togetherness, truth and non-violence for establishing peace.

On Monday TT celebrates its 176th Indian Arrival Day anniversary. This occasion marks the journey labourers from Calcutta, India to TT aboard the Fatel Razak.