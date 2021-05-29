Central Bank launches virtual museum

Dance, A Navigator by Charlene Chattergoon is one of the pieces featured in the second installation of Central Bank Museum's virtual exhibition, Life is a Celebration. -

The Central Bank Museum has launched the second installation of the virtual exhibition, Life is a Celebration.

Accessible on the Central Bank website from May 28, the exhibition features work by 49 artists from across TT.

A Central Bank release said, “We at the museum know that nothing beats seeing works of art in person; however, given the current situation we are facing, we felt it important to keep our programming going and to continue to facilitate access and dialogue between the artist, the public and our institution.”

The first installation of the Life is a Celebration virtual exhibition was launched last February 15, with works of art from the Bank’s permanent collection featuring several local artists. Some of the themes included Hosay, Carnival, Kartik, bele dancing, steelpan playing and limbo dancing.