Andrews hosts virtual concert on Sunday

Sherma Andrews -

SAN FERNANDIAN and international singer, songwriter, produce and arranger Sherma Andrews who had the distinction of filling in for legendary Whitney Houston to perform with Enrique Iglesias during his world tour has returned to Trinidad for a concert on May 31.

Andrews paid a courtesy call on San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello last Tuesday to present him with a copy of her Legendary Lady Sings CD and to talk about her upcoming concert and launch of her new album.

She even sang a few lines of the songs on the CD accompanied by Regrello.

A past student of Pleasantville Secondary school and scholarship recipient of the Berklee College of Music where she now teaches, Andrews said she was happy to be back home to hold her concert and use part of the proceeds to help several charitable homes for children.

A mother of two, including a 22-year old who just graduated at the top of her university with a major in psychology, Andrews said the concert will be held virtually at the studio of Wack Radio and streamed live to audiences abroad.

It will feature jazz artiste Vaughnette Bigford and ace pannist Darren Sheppard.

Having worked with well-known artiste such as Branford Marsalis, Britney Spears, Donna Summer, opened for Michael Mc Donald and Michael Feinstein and performing for President Bill Clinton’s Foundation Gala, she said her crowning glory was filling in for the late Whitney Houston.

Having worked with Iglesias, she recalled during his World Tour he was scheduled to do a duet with Houston who was going through her challenges at that time with substance abuse and loss of her voice. She said she was asked to fill in for Houston and received rave reviews for her performance.