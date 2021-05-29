Almost 200 municipal police officers in quarantine, 38 down with virus

PC Kadean Charles, got his covid19 vaccinne from Port of Spain Public Health Visitor 1, Nurse C. Nedd, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

APPROXIMATELY 200 municipal police officers are in quarantine and 38 have tested positive for covid19.

This was disclosed by Snr Supt Curtis Belford of Municipal Police force on Saturday, at the start of vaccinations for municipal police officers and local government workers attached to the San Fernando City, Point Fortin Borough, Princes Town Regional, Penal/Debe Regional, Siparia Regional, Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporations.

The vaccination drive took place at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said the ministry is being proactive and dealing with any covid19 cases, in accordance with established health protocols.

Belford told reporters the total size of the municipal police force at all 14 local government corporations is approximately 726 officers. Part of the government's mandate is to hire 1,400 officers, with 100 being assigned to each body.

"As of this time, we have over 200 municipal police officers in quarantine and approximately 38 that have tested positive." Hosein said any covid19 cases that arise within the local government system are being dealt with efficiently and expeditiously, in keeping with established covid19 protocols.

"I am not making joke with it at all."

To support this statement, Hosein showed reporters the two surgical masks he was wearing over his face and a bottle of hand sanitiser he carries on his person at all times.

Asked if there has been hesitancy amongst municipal police officers and local government workers to be vaccinated, Hosein replied, "We were getting that at the beginning but they started to come forward now and they want to be vaccinated."

He also disclosed there has been vaccine hesitancy among some local government councillors and aldermen. Hosein said local government representatives, including mayors and chairmen of local government corporations, were assigned a previous date to be vaccinated. "Most were vaccinated. Some who were hesitant before, are making their way now to get the vaccine."

Hosein said the ministry hoped to vaccinate between 300 to 350 people (municipal police officers and local government workers) between Saturday and Sunday at SAPA.

He disclosed a similar exercise will be held at Mandela Park in Woodbrook for workers attached to the Port of Spain City Corporation and other local government corporations located in North Trinidad, on Monday and Tuesday. In keeping with directives from the Government, Hosein said all local government corporations are operating on a staff rotation, to keep their numbers of personnel at levels to ensure important services continue while negating the potential to spread covid19.