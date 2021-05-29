3 held for robbery, sexual assault in Belmont

File photo

Three men are in police custody for a home invasion and sexual assault in Belmont on Saturday morning.

Police said the men pretended to be health workers and forced a 55-year-old woman to open the gate of a house on Belmont Circular Road, at around 10.30 am.

Once inside, the bandits tied up the woman along with another woman, aged 41, and a 42-year-old man.

A third woman, aged 21, was taken to another room of the house where she was raped, police said.

People in the area heard a commotion coming from the house and called the police.

Members of the Port of Spain Task Force and the Inter-Agency Task Force responded and arrested the three men who tried to run away.

The men ages 25, 22 and 18 were from Cumana, Sangre Grande and St James.

A .38 revolver was also found and seized.

Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.