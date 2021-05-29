3 Coast Guardsmen, prison officer held during illegal gamble

Arouca Police Station -

Three members of the defence force and a prison officers were among 21 people arrested on Friday for illegal gambling in Arouca and breaching the public health regulations in place to fight the covid19 spread.

According to police, three Coast Guard officers were held for gambling along with a Prisons Officer. A fourth member of the defence force, who was supposed to be in self-isolation after coming into contact with a covid patient, was held with an illegal firearm and for breaching quarantine.

Those held illegally gambling will also be charged with gathering in a public place where the number exceeded five.

Police reported officers of the Northern Division Task Force went to a building at Lower Railway Road around 6.15pm, where they found the group who ranged in ages from 20 to 58.

Three hours later, officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force stopped a car driven by a soldier and found a pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition. The officers arrested the man and later searched his Streatham Lodge Road, St Augustine home where they found two more rounds of ammunition.

Officers found the man's quarantine form dated May 19 which compelled him to remain at home for 14 days ending on June 1.

He is expected to be charged with possession of an illegal gun and ammunition and breach of quarantine.