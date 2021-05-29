12 more deaths, 381 covid cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

The past 24 hours have seen 12 more covid19-related deaths in TT, bringing the total to 470.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Saturday stated four elderly men, three elderly women, and two middle-aged women had comorbidities while two elderly men and one elderly woman had none.

A total of 49 patients were discharged, leaving 444 people in hospital, including 19 in the intensive care unit, and 38 in the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

There were 381 new cases from samples taken between May 21 and 28, increasing the number of active cases to 9,250 and the total number of cases to 23,001.

In home isolation there were 8,247 after 262 recovered, 137 in State quarantine facilities, and 178 at step-down facilities.

The number of recovered cases was 13,281.