Women’s League, Deyalsingh, mourn PNM stalwart Joycelyn Bodden

Joycelyn Bodden

THE National Women’s League of the People’s National Movement (PNM) is mourning the death of one of its members and party stalwart Joycelin Bodden, who died on Friday.

The league’s chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said Bodden was one of its finest members and asignificant contributor.

Bodden served as the party's national welfare officer, under both the late Patrick Manning and current political leader Dr Keith Rowley.

“She led the party in significant national outreach that strengthened and improved the party’s interactions amongst the people, especially those most in need and the most vulnerable,” Robinson-Regis said in a statement.

At the league, she said, “Her presence would light up every meeting she attended. She was a dynamic force in the corporate world, serving as the CEO for RIK Bookstores and as chairman of the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd at the time of her death. She took that professionalism into all her party interactions.

Bodden also served as campaign manager for the Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West constituency, ensuring victory from 2010-2020.

“ Many local government councillors and MPs felt the depth of her benevolence. She was a great encourager and a tremendously positive influence on one and all.

“The league believes that the passing of Joycelyn Bodden leaves a void in the PNM that will be impossible to fill.”

Robinson-Regis described her as: “A kind and compassionate woman, a mentor and a friend, whose love for people was evident in all that she did.

“Joycelyn was and will continue to be an inspiration to us all. We will miss her greatly. We offer deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren, her relatives and friends.

“May her sweet soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also paid tribute to Bodden, on Facebook.

"You were an amazing woman, beautiful on the inside and out. Love was your mantra – for all. Your smile and compassion set you apart, for no one would be turned away when they asked for your help.

“Your love for your family cannot be replicated. Your closeness to your friends unsurpassed. Your dedication to your party and commitment in all that you did never doubted."

He said her life had been "but service, love, compassion and dedication. Greatest of them all love.

“Joycelyn Pamela Bodden we will miss you always. Until we meet again."