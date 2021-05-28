[UPDATED] San Fernando man stabbed, dies in hospital after fight

Stock photo

A San Fernando man is now dead after another man stabbed him on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported that around 4.45 pm, Ayanna Jackson was at her Keate Street, San Fernando apartment with her boyfriend Andy Bramble.

Eyewitnesses said Jackson’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Babb, 39, ran up the stairs to the apartment with a knife.

Police said Bramble and Babb had an altercation and shortly after, the latter ran downstairs with a stab wound to the chest.

Police and eyewitnesses told Newsday Babb collapsed in the road. He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died.

An eyewitness told Newsday Babb was drunk and had been brought there by two friends.

When Newsday visited the apartment complex, residents did not wish to speak.

Bramble surrendered himself to the San Fernando Police Station.

Babb lived at Olera Heights, San Fernando.

WPC Mohammed is investigating.