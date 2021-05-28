Trinidad and Tobago football coach Terry Fenwick names 28-man squad for World Cup qualifiers

TT's Levi Garcia, left, in a 2019 Concacaf Nations League match against Honduras at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - AFP

NATIONAL MEN’S football coach Terry Fenwick selected a 28-man squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone Group F qualifiers against Bahamas (June 5) and St Kitts/Nevis (June 8).

Seasoned players such as defenders Radanfah Abu Bakr, Sheldon Bateau and Aubrey David, midfielders Khaleem Hyland and Joevin Jones, as well as wingers/strikers Levi Garcia and Atletico Ottawa’s Ryan Telfer were picked.

Uncapped defender Luke Singh, winger Jomal Williams and goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup will be available for selection only for the St Kitts/ Nevis encounter.

The Bahamas fixture kicks off from 5 pm at the Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau. The TT team will then head to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for their second World Cup clash at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium.

On March 25, TT whipped Guyana 3-0 in the Dominican Republic but, three days later, they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Puerto Rico.

St Kitts/Nevis lead the five-team group with six points, followed by TT (four), Puerto Rico (one), Guyana and Bahamas (zero). The group winners will advance to the next round of qualifiers.

Prior to the squad’s departure on Friday, coach Fenwick expressed pleasure with his squad’s wealth of experience and youthful talent.

“Looking around the world of the players that are available, that have reached out to me that want to play and represent their national team, it’s been fantastic the response that we’ve had. I’m pleased to bring them together.”

“I’m delighted with the players that I’ve got on the ground in Trinidad and Tobago as well. They’ve been brilliant. I love them to death. They have showed lots of professionalism,” he said.

TT SQUAD (clubs in brackets)

Goalkeepers – Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Denzil Smith (W Connection)

Defenders – Radanfah Abu Bakr (free agent), Robert Primus (FC Bengaluru), Keston Julien (FC Sheriff), Shannon Gomez (Sacramento Republic), Sheldon Baateau (KV Mechelen), Aubrey David (Deportivo Saprissa), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Jesse Williams (Coleraine FC), Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven FC), Noah Powder (Real Salt Lake), Luke Singh (Toronto FC)

Midfielders – Duane Muckette (free agent), Michael Poon-Angeron (free agent), Andre Fortune II (Memphis FC 901), Daniel Phillips (Watford), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Judah Garcia (free agent), Khaleem Hyland (Al Batin FC), Joevin Jones (Inter-Miami FC)

Forwards – Levi Garcia (AEK Athens), Daniel Carr (FC Bengaluru), Gary Griffith III (Coleraine FC), Ryan Telfer (Atletico Ottawa), Nickel Orr (Paeek FC), Jomal Williams (Metapan FC)

Coach – Terry Fenwick