Tobago police officer dies from covid19

File photo

Covid19 has claimed the life of a police officer in Tobago.

He is the island’s tenth covid19-related death.

The police officer was last assigned to the Prime Minister’s official residence in Blenheim.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 25 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 155 active cases.

The division said 12 people have been discharged and there are 318 recovered patients.

A total of 5,675 people have been tested through the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other sites.

It said as of March 2020, 483 people have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 5,036 people have received the first dose of the covid19 vaccine and 111 people have already received the second dose.