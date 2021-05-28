Three Trinidad and Tobago footballers test positive for covid19

Terry Fenwick -

Three Trinidad and Tobago senior football team players have tested positive for covid19 and will not join the team on their FIFA World Cup qualifying journey to the Bahamas (June 5) and Dominican Republic (June 8).

A statement from the TT Football Association (TTFA), on Friday, said the players were deemed “unavailable for selection” to coach Terry Fenwick’s 28-man squad after “each individual returned two consecutive covid19-positive results this week”.

The 28-man senior team left for Miami on Friday morning and will overnight there before connecting to Nassau on Saturday.

The release also said, “All other members in the contingent departing on Friday returned negative results. All members of the contingent will undergo PCR tests on arrival in Nassau and the recommended protocols will be continued to be followed through the duration of the trip.”

It said players and members of staff will be monitored by medical staff under strict and relevant measures. The TTFA wished the trio a speedy recovery and will continue to monitor them over the next few weeks.