Three held, gun seized after robbery in Sangre Grande

Stock photo

Three men are in custody after they tried to rob a mini-mart in Sangre Grande on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a report that three men went into a shop at Damarie Hill, Guaico, at around 2.15 pm and declared a robbery.

Sangre Grande police along with members of the Eastern Division Task Force and the Special Operations Unit went to the store, surrounded it and ordered the bandits to surrender.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Police said the men arrested ranged from 18-25 years old. Police seized one gun.

The exercise was led by Sgt Harper.