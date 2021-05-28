Taxi fares from San Fernando to go up from Monday

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Driver Network and the Chaguanas Taxi Drivers Association Adrian Acosta speaks during a press conference on Coffee Street, San Fernando. Also in the photo is Trustee Haimraj Narine. - AYANNA KINSALE

FROM Monday, passengers travelling between San Fernando and Chaguanas will have to pay $18 – a $4 increase from the present fare.

Adrian Acosta president of the Chaguanas Taxi Drivers Association, announced this at a press conference on Friday morning.

He said the increase was because of the government's decision to reduce the allowed occupancy for public transport from 75 to 50 per cent.

"We will send it back down as soon as the government gives us that green light to do so," he said.

"But at this point in time, we cannot work with the 50 per cent, because we are working at a great disadvantage at this time. We have been trying, and at the end of the day, the money we are making right now is just going back in gas. We have a vehicle to pay for and a family to mind, just like everybody else."

He said the increase is being imposed "with a heavy heart."

President of the Macaulay Taxi Drivers Association Haimaraj Narine also said he found the 50 per cent capacity unreasonable, which has led his association to increase a range of fares as well.

He said the Macaulay-San Fernando route, which was previously $9, will cost $12 from Monday. In addition, Macaulay-Marabella is increasing from $8 to $11.

Asked how long it has been taking for drivers to get enough passengers for one trip lately, Narine said between 45 minutes and an hour.

"The PH taxis in San Fernando licking us up very bad," he said.