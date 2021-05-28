Still awaiting2020 grants

THE EDITOR: It baffles me that people have applied for the self-employment grant since last year and have not received the money promised despite having all the paperwork in order. And on top of that more money is being allocated to people who have lost their jobs in May.

What about those self-employed people who have been struggling to make ends meet since last year? The excuse that is being repeated by officials is that there are no funds. What is really going on?

CHELSEA ANN BEDASE

El Dorado