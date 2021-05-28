Seven Venezuelans caught in Moruga during curfew hours

File photo.

SEVEN Venezuelans who apparently entered this country illegally have been detained in Moruga.

Police reported on Wednesday night they caught the group, who they said: "attempted to evade capture."

During patrols within curfew hours (9 pm-5 am), police saw a blue vehicle driving on the Moruga main road.

Police stopped it and the passengers got out and began running in different directions. They were all eventually caught, arrested and taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Investigations are ongoing.