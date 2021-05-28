SDMS attorney: Caroni cremation site lockout not plot to stop funerals

A mourner, who was not allowed to enter the Caroni cremation site because of covid19 public health regulations limiting the number of people, looks on from the roadway as pyres burn on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Attorney for the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Dinesh Rambally on Thursday thanked the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) and the police for their help in restoring operations at the Caroni Cremation Site on Wednesday while ensuring public health regulations were observed.

In a statement posted on the Maha Sabha's Facebook page, Rambally said the organisation was involved in discussions to resume activities at the site.

He dismissed reports that it was closed because of an attack on a particular demographic.

He noted in the statement that an SDMS pundit contacted its secretary general Vijay Maharaj to tell him of the situation at the cremation site, and in turn he contacted Rambally.

Rambally said he spoke to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

He also spoke to TPRC chairman Kwasi Robinson and councillor Derek La Guerre, explaining the importance of the ceremonies and the concerns of the families who were locked out.

The actual reason was that the funeral homes involved had not registered the cremations and hence the corporation was unaware that ceremonies had been planned.

Rambally said he was pleased with the response from different agencies and emphasised there was no attempt to stop the religious practices of Hindus.

"I can personally vouch that more hands were on deck than might be immediately apparent. I am happy to say that the eventual outcome demonstrated a laudable approach of tackling an issue in a completely humanitarian and non-partisan manner all the while being mindful that traditional protocols and procedures must be respectfully observed.

"There was co-operation between the relevant authorities resulting in the avoidance of further hurt, inconvenience and financial strife of the bereaved families."

Rambally also noted that the last rites, referred to as the Antyeshi Samskaar, were completed and SDMS pundits were hosting programmes to better inform the public of the importance of these rituals.