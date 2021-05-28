Sancho: Club owners invest ‘way more’ than govt in Pro League

TT Pro League chairman Brent Sancho -

CHAIRMAN of the TT Pro League Brent Sancho says while the league is thankful for the continued assistance of the government, “the fact of the matter is, club owners have spent and invested more – and more just more, way more on it than the government.”

He was responding to recent comments made by Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe.

Sancho is a former senior men’s national football team defender and ex-Minister of Sport.

During a virtual, live voice chat on Twitter on Tuesday night, a member of the public asked if the government is considering investing more into sports.

Cudjoe said then said the reason leagues such as the TT Pro League have not been “as successful as they should have” is not the government’s fault.

She said people will always say the government should “pump more money” into such things but, “It was supposed to be a self-sufficient initiative…Up to 2020, the taxpayer had been investing in the TT Pro League. Year after year.”

“You got to organise yourself because taxpayers cannot carry you and only you for that long.”

She said the government will continue to invest but that’s not its role.

“You guys, as athletic governing bodies, members clubs and so on, you have to do your part. Be organised and manage your business properly.

“Yes, we are a facilitator, yes we provide support and funding and so on – but what are you doing? Are you going to rest the weight on the taxpayers’ dollars for the rest of your existence?”

Asked about this, Sancho told Newsday he thinks Cudjoe should give that opinion a second thought.

“Let me first start by saying the TT Pro League has never ‘rested its weight on taxpayers.’ In the existence of the Pro League’s relationship with the government, if the government spend $5, bet your bottom dollar that the Pro League (club) owners would have spent $20.

“Like any league in this world, there is a percentage of support by the government. For example, in Spain, the Spanish government has gone in and supported La Liga – one of the biggest leagues in world football. England it’s the same thing…So to suggest the TT Pro League is solely relying on the government – that’s not true.”

He said while the league is not perfect and the government’s assistance is “gratefully received and appreciated,” it is just a fraction of how much club owners have spent.

“I don’t hear government officials complaining when they could go into the VIP room and kiss and hug athletes when they come back from successful trips.”

He said instead, Cudjoe should have spoken about initiatives for collaborative efforts between the league and the ministry.

“There are challenges, the league has challenges,” he said.

Cudjoe had also said local sports entities should also focus on maintaining a clean slate to attract corporate sponsors.

She said, “Some of these sport divisions have so much confusion and so much madness going on, who want to put their name to that? You also have to check yourself.”

Sancho said internationally, drama and bacchanal in sport leagues are inevitable and corporate sponsors continue to remain on board.

He said he could not think of any local corporate entity that funded football for over 20 years. He said gradually, many of them “opt out.

“Club owners have invested their own money out of their own pocket to make sure a young man in this country can earn money playing this sport. And they have been doing this for 20-plus years. If I were to make a rough estimate, these men have spent $20-$30 million of their own money. And if you can name people in any other sport that have invested that much of their own money then I will shake your hand.”

He said club owners in this country don’t earn but try their best to keep the sport going, adding that the lack of new people coming on board “should tell you something.”