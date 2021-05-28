San F'do man stabbed, dies in hospital after fight

A San Fernando man is now dead after being stabbed by another man on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported that around 4.45 pm, 39-year-old Kevin Babb got into an altercation with another man at Keate Street, San Fernando.

Babb was stabbed in the chest and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.

The suspect surrendered himself to the San Fernando Police Station.

Babb lived at Olera Heights, San Fernando.

WPC Mohammed is investigating.