Salute to a cultural icon

Torrance Mohammed - Yvonne Webb

THE EDITOR: The executive and members of the San Fernando Arts Council mourn the passing of its stalwart, Torrance Mohammed.

If ever there was someone who can boast of having led a full and rewarding life in every sense of the word, it was Torrance Iqbal Mohammed.

Torrance was born of indentured immigrants who came from Bengal, India and settled at Iere Village, Princes Town. Growing up in humble beginnings, his academic upbringing was as varied as his work experience, both of which instilled in him admirable social, moral and cultural qualities which prepared him for the iconic role he was to play in society.

His astute entrepreneurial skills led him to become one of the leading Maritime insurance agents in Trinidad and elevated him to several prominent administrative positions in the insurance industry with the Maritime Group and Life Underwriters Association of TT. His work with both earned him several prestigious awards, culminating with his being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

His successes and fame in the insurance industry is matched by his unwavering flair for and expertise in the arts, with his area of specialty being, of course, dance.

He was a founding member of Arawaks Dance Group, the San Fernando Arts Council, the National Dance Association of TT, and the Sando Cultural Ambassadors.

He served many years as chairman of the Arts Council, as well as on numerous civic, regional, and national committees, including the National Cultural Council, National Carnival Commission, Best Village Competition, and San Fernando Carnival Committee.

He was a city councillor for 16 years and also served as deputy mayor of San Fernando (1999-2003).

His work with the Arts Council has seen him become almost inseparable from its headquarters, the Creative Arts Centre on Circular Road, which he cherished as his own home. Torrance was recognised as a cultural ambassador on many missions regionally and internationally.

His expertise as both actor and dancer landed him performance opportunities at auspicious occasions such as the inauguration of the Federal Parliament in 1958, and the formal openings of the Hilton Hotel and Queen’s Hall.

He had the distinct privilege of performing for dignitaries such as Emperor Haile Selassie, Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, Canadian prime minister Roland Michener, world renowned African singer Miriam Makeba, among others.

He was regarded as a virtual walking encyclopaedia on local dance and folklore, and was frequently called upon to advise on, conduct workshops in, direct and produce cultural presentations at a national level, among them being Dimanche Gras.

His credits for choreography include work with the late James Lee Wah in productions such as Sleepy Valley, New Dancers in the Door Yard, and Man Better Man. He has produced numerous shows for the Arts Council, San Fernando City Corporation, Best Village, National Dance Association and, of course, Arawaks Dance Group.

His willingness to serve and share his expertise has earned him numerous awards from countless groups and organisations, notably from the San Fernando City Corporation, Naparima Bowl, the Prime Minister’s Best Village Competition, and the Arts Council, on the occasion of each of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Torrance performed throughout the Caribbean, in England and Canada, and has had his work showcased in Switzerland and Nigeria as well. He inspired the formation of numerous cultural organisations in San Fernando and its environs, and has imparted his knowledge and skills to countless citizens of all ages throughout the country.

Torrance was a cultural activist for over 50 years and served in the capacity of producer, artistic director, choreographer, dancer, actor, tutor, and adjudicator. He was awarded the Public Service Medal of Merit (Silver) in 1976 for his contribution to the cultural development of our society.

We salute this illustrious icon of San Fernando. The San Fernando Arts Council extends condolences to his family and associates.

WALID BAKSH

committee member

on behalf of the San

Fernando Arts Council