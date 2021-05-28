Psychologist joins EOC

PSYCHOLOGIST Dr Krystal-Jane Verasammy has been appointed to the board of commissioners of the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC), an EOC statement said on Thursday.

Verasammy took her oath of office and received her instrument of appointment from President Paula-Mae Weekes on Tuesday.

The statement quoted EOC chairman HR Ian Roach as saying, “On behalf of the board, I congratulate and welcome Dr Verasammy. I am certain that her contributions will prove invaluable in fulfilling our mandate to strive for a society that is free from discrimination and promotes equal opportunity for all citizens.”

Verasammy is a counselling psychologist with over ten years of experience in providing individual and group therapy for mild to severe health concerns for young people and adults, said the statement. She has a passion for mental health, improving access to psychological therapies and reducing societal and self-stigma.