Privileged people vs the 'others'

THE EDITOR: I was quite surprised to hear a prominent businessman who owns a major retail store in Port of Spain requesting that the Government gives exemptions to people to travel abroad to get the vaccine of their choice and after the allotted time return to Trinidad.

This is a privileged position and one can see as plain as day how these privileged people separate themselves from the “others.” The “others” who have no significant ownership of stores, factories, buildings and whose only means of subsistence is to sell their labour for a salary to these privileged people.

The “others” will await the vaccines from the Government and continue working for the privileged. That's how it is.

MARIA ELENA

Trincity