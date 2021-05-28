Police count 14 bodies in boat at Belle Garden, Tobago

Police confirmed that 14 decomposed bodies were found aboard a boat in the waters off the coast of Belle Garden, Tobago on Friday morning.

In a statement, the police said three fishermen were fishing at around 6.30 am when they saw a strange boat adrift.

They contacted the police and coast guard and pulled the boat ashore.

The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, the police said.