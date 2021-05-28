Police count 14 bodies in boat at Belle Garden, Tobago
Police confirmed that 14 decomposed bodies were found aboard a boat in the waters off the coast of Belle Garden, Tobago on Friday morning.
In a statement, the police said three fishermen were fishing at around 6.30 am when they saw a strange boat adrift.
They contacted the police and coast guard and pulled the boat ashore.
The bodies, all men, were in an advanced state of decomposition, the police said.
Comments
"Police count 14 bodies in boat at Belle Garden, Tobago"