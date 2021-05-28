Now go after all those who abuse animals

Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Animals Alive Shelter thanks the commitment of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat for successfully piloting the welfare amendments of the Animals (Diseases and Importation) Amendment Bill, 2020 through Parliament and getting to the point where the new laws will be proclaimed on June 1.

It is overdue that people who commit acts of neglect and cruelty to animals can now be charged and made to pay serious fines or be jailed. For too long such heinous acts were committed with impunity. Our society is far too brutish in its behaviours and attitudes to animals.

Now we are asking the Commissioner of Police to form, train, resource and operationalise an animal protection unit and deploy trained officers at every police station to enable cases of neglect and abuse to be seriously investigated with expertise and not trivialised or made a mockery of.

Covid19 has created an increasing number of animal abuse cases so there is much work to be done now that the laws have been updated. But law without enforcement is like soup in your hand. However, we look forward to a serious approach in the operationalisation of the law.

KATHRYN CLEGHORN

president

Animals Alive