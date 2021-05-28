Marley's grandson says: Stay strong, Trinidad and Tobago

"Read your Bible or whatever book from whichever religion you may be, read up and try to get closer to your higher power," says Joseph Marley, grandson of the late Jamaican music icon Bob Marley. -

THE grandson of the late Jamaican music icon Bob Marley, Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, has complimented the people of Trinidad and Tobago for their patience and resilience in facing the covid19 pandemic.

Marley shared his thoughts on the current situation during a recent interview with OvertimeTT, when he also advised the people of TT to use the extra time at home to reconnect with their families and loved ones.

"I cannot even begin to imagine what I would do in a lockdown situation like that..." he said. "My freedom is precious to me and the ability to move around and get things done is a commodity I would not want to have removed or compromised in any way.

"So to the Trini people, I say big respect for holding it down so far and I would advise you to use this time to become closer with loved ones and the Most High as well.

"Read your Bible or whatever book from whichever religion you may be, read up and try to get closer to your higher power.

"Within these times and especially in Trinidad right now, those are some of the only things that will keep you all sane, yuh knowwhaahmean? Music as well can help. If you need to have a movie night – do that, but do the things that will keep you safe and sane and keep your mentality and your faith strong..."

Marley released a seven-track EP, Eternal, on May 21, which features collaborations with Kabaka Pyramid, Black Am I, Melii and Busy Signal. The Jamaican-born, Miami-based recording and performing artiste last visited Trinidad in 2016, when he performed at a Dub-Wise event held in Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

Ever conscious of the connections between Jamaica and TT, Marley lent some advice to the people of TT – even as he expressed his great desire for everything to "return to normal" and to visit it again soon:

"I want to tell the Trini people to make sure and tell your family and your loved ones how much you care for and love them every day in this time. That is most important!

"Other than that, all I can say is keep strong – the people of Trinidad have always been strong people – and I always hear stories wey say that my grandfather considered Trinidad to be his second home before Miami...So I have nuff love for Trinidad, nuff respect, and just know that through all the struggles, the Marleys, we are with you in spirit."

The son of Grammy-Award winner Stephen Marley, Joseph spent his early years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School before moving to Florida to attend Palmetto High School and Miami Dade College, where he studied studio engineering.

Now a doting father to his five-year-old daughter, Sunshine, Marley was working on his first major solo album release before the pandemic hit and chose to share the Eternal EP with his fans now.

\