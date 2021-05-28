La Brea chicken lays blue eggs

SEEING IS BELEIVING: Three blue eggs laid by La Brea resident Betty Charles's hen. - Angelo Marcelle

MOST would be familiar with the fable of the man who had a goose that laid golden eggs. But did you know that in La Brea there is a hen that has been laying blue eggs?

The hen is owned by La Brea resident Betty Charles who was not at her Short Street home when Newsday visited last week but her brother Garvin, who lives next door, spoke on her behalf.

Without any excitement in his voice, he said, "We were all surprised at the (colour of the) eggs that the chicken laid and tried to get the media to come. The chicken laid seven already for the year and is setting (getting ready to lay again)," he said.

Charles explained that the eggs didn't taste different to those with a normal shell hue. "Some we boiled and some we fried. (It) tasted the same as normal egg. The hen started laying last year for the first time. That is when I saw the first one but never told anybody.

"I gave my cousin some of the eggs to hatch and the chicken that came from them also laid blue eggs. He called me and asked if those eggs good to eat and I said 'yes.' I have to call him to get some of the eggs to see if I get some more blue ones."