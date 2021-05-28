Emancipation Support Committee mourns veteran member Soyinka

Pearl Eintou Springer

The Emancipation Support Committee has sent its condolences to the family of board member Ifoma Soyinka, who died on Thursday.

In a media release on Friday, the committee paid tribute to Soyinka for his contributions to the fight for social justice, citing his history with the Black Power Movement and the National Joint Action Committe during the 1960s and 70s.

Soyinka was one of the longest-serving members of the commitee's executive board and was praised for his work as a manager and lawyer who devoted his life to equality.

The release included condolences from writer Eintou Pearl Springer, who commended Soyinka for his selflessness in the movement.

"Always able to soothe the anxious. Generous, he gave unstintingly. He was loyal to his organisation and to the cause of the humanity of African people.

"Let us speak freely of our love to those we cherish, while still they move amongst us.

"Ifoma, your time with us enriched the oft time painful rigours of this life. The joy you brought, the pain you eased will cause our hearts to smile even as tears flow freely."

On its Facebook page, leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah also paid his respects to Soyinka.