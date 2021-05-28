Disappointed with theOpposition behaviour

THE EDITOR: I write with great sadness to express my disappointment in the behaviour of the Opposition. Last Sunday was declared a national day of prayer, called for by Prime Minister Dr Rowley, much to the approval of this praying country.

This was not just a prayer session to beg God for strength and ability to overcome the deadly covid19 virus, but also to give citizens hope and courage. This day was used to pray for the souls of those who departed due to this virus and for the loved ones they left behind to be strong and to persevere.

It is with utter disgust that I noticed that the Opposition decided to use this day and time of the service to hold a political meeting to discuss so-called “urgent matters.” I was perplexed as to the reason why the Leader of the Opposition and her members chose exactly that day and time to carry out such a desperate political meeting and not have the empathy and compassion to join other citizens to pray for our nation and by extension the world. This to me shows that they are petty and small-minded and willing to do anything and everything possible to gain political mileage.

The coronavirus pandemic should have been used as an opportunity for the Opposition to show that it can put aside politics for a short while and work with the Government and people to make this nation safe.

One member of the Opposition decided to cast doubts on the importance of taking the covid19 vaccine available to us but he was quickly debunked by his colleagues after they realised the harm they were causing and that the intelligent citizens would call them out for making such reckless statements and pushing such dangerous propaganda.

I do understand the important role of the Opposition and I do agree that a strong opposition is crucial to the development of any nation. However, the country should be put first and power and office after.

At that prayer session on Sunday, prayer and blessings were even conveyed specifically to the Opposition Leader. It would have been such a great deed to have her and her team respectfully delay their meeting for a few hours and join the nation in prayer.

Let us remember that for centuries to come, history would record how we dealt with this pandemic and how we contributed or hampered efforts to protect our nation.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando