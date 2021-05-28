Deputy Port of Spain mayor chides CEO: We're not begging you to pick up garbage

Deputy Port-of-Spain mayor Hillan Morean - SUREASH CHOLAI

Deputy Port of Spain mayor Hillan Morean took issue with the lack of response from the city corporation on the disposal of garbage. The affected areas are Ellerslie Park, Federation Park and Flagstaff Hill.

Speaking during the Port of Spain City Corporation's statutory meeting on Friday, Morean said despite the council's motion to adjust the garbage disposal schedule to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, residents still complained of problems in getting garbage removed.

He called on the administrative staff to do better in organising more efficient collection.

In response corporation CEO Annette Stapleton-Seaforth, who attended the meeting virtually, contended that her office was "on the ball" with garbage collection.

But Morean maintained no explanation was given as to why garbage collection was still a challenge in some areas and knocked Stapleton-Seaforth for a lack of communication with the council on any issues that might have been encountered.

"The council isn't asking and begging you to pick up garbage in these places," he said. "We are telling you to pick up garbage in these places.

"It's a resolution of the council, so it can't be that we have to have Mr Whoever calling the officials to work it out when the council has already said to do it. It is unfair to these residents, and I don't understand why the administration can't understand that.

"The response should be that ''It is going to be put in place,' or 'We can't put it in place,' for whatever reason, whether it's because the trucks are down or workers are sick.

"But that hasn't been told to us, and it can't be told to us, because the trucks are working. So that is not satisfactory, CEO, and you need to do better with that response."

Stapleton-Seaforth said she noted the concerns of the council and would work with officials to reschedule. She promised to have the matter resolved before the meeting's end.

Mayor Joel Martinez said he did not want to the issue to be a contentious one and looked forward to a resolution.