CXC orals begin June 14, before written exams

Oral examinations for Caribbean Secondary Entrance Certificate (CSEC) Spanish and French have been rescheduled from June 14 to 25.

In a memorandum, obtained by Newsday on Friday, to secondary school principals from the local registrar of the examinations unit of the Ministry of Education, it said the moderation of school based assessments (onsite moderated subjects) for CSEC and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) examinations have been suspended for the period May 23 to June 13.

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) announced on Wednesday that its regional written examinations will be postponed by two weeks and will begin on June 28.

The memo said internal and external verification of the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) have also been further suspended for the same period.

“These suspensions are in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s mandate to support the protocols implemented by the Ministry of Health which seeks to limit face-to-face activities,” said the memo.

“It is also consistent with the decision of the CXC to postpone the start of examinations by two weeks to June 28, 2021.”

It said the moderation exercise will resume on June 14 and schools will be advised of rescheduled dates for the moderation exercise for respective subjects.

It also said the absolute deadline for the submission of both CSEC and CAPE SBAs and scores is June 30.