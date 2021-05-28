Collaboration vital to curb coronavirus

THE EDITOR: Statistics show that we need to mitigate the spread of covid19, but to accomplish this is not an easy task because of different views.

Some of us believe we are invincible. To be more precise, people who have been vaccinated twice tend to believe they cannot spread the virus. And those who are not ill but are carrying it, the asymptomatic, are in fact considered silent spreaders.

It is reported that those who don’t show signs of illness are spreading the virus to both the public and family members.

Although the country is in a state of emergency, the mortality rate from the virus continues to spiral out of control and it is perhaps because of people’s behaviour.

Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters and some young people are dying; intra-family contamination does exist and it is now wreaking havoc on the nation. We are looking bad globally.

The Government is doing its part but some people are still defiant and disobedient. Although collaboration and cohesiveness are essential to avoid the spread, people are not complying.

They are breaking the curfew and making silly excuses while roaming.

I will venture to say that the increase in deaths is solely due to people not taking this deadly virus seriously. The people have to collaborate with the Government to achieve success.

They are in this together, so obey and collaborate.

JAY G RAKHAR

New York