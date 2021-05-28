‘Bossy’ killed after shooting at police

File photo

A man is dead after he shot at police in Enterprise, Chaguanas on Friday morning.

Police said Moses “Bossy” Walcott was approached by them at around 11 am when he pulled out a gun and fired shots.

They said they returned fire hitting Walcott and took him to the Chaguanas health facility where he was declared dead.

One pistol was seized. Investigators said Walcott has 13 outstanding warrants.

There have been 21 police-involved killings for the year thus far.

There were 57 police-involved killings for 2020.