18 deaths, 633 new covid19 cases detected

Image courtesy CDC

Another 18 deaths over the last 24 hours have brought the death total due to covid19 to 458.

An additional 633 cases were detected from samples taken between May 21 and 27.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Friday said the people who died were seven elderly men, two elderly women, five middle-aged men, and two middle-aged women, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly man and one elderly woman without comorbidities.

There are 9,192 active cases.

There are 457 people in hospital, 11 more than Thursday. Of these, 134 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 19 in the intensive care unit and 22 in the high dependency unit.

There are 79 at the Caura Hospital, 45 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 22 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 64 at the Arima General Hospital, 80 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 32 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 177 people in step-down facilities: seven at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 22 at UWI Debe, 33 at UTT Valsayn, 34 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, nine at the Couva field hospital, 25 at the Port of Spain General Hospital, two at the Tacarigua Facility, and 17 in Tobago.

There are 129 people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,925 people in home self-isolation.

There are 278 recovered community cases and 67 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

Since March 2020, there have been 22,620 positive cases, of which 12,970 have recovered.

A total of 178,294 people have been tested to date, of whom 80,562 were tested at private facilities.

As of Friday at 4 pm, 84,900 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 66,348 received the AstraZeneca vaccine and 18,552 the Sinopharm vaccine. The number of people who had received their second dose was 1,179.