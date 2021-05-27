Veteran Footballers remember ex-sportsman Sombrano

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation (VFFOTT) expressed condolences after hearing that former outstanding footballer, basketball player, soldier and VFFOTT member Benito Sombrano died recently.

A media release on Tuesday from president of VFFOTT Selby Browne, said, “On behalf of the executive and members of Veteran Footballers Foundation of TT I extend our heartfelt condolences to Ben’s ex-wife Carol, son Darryl and entire family.

“The expression of condolences is also extended to the members of the Armed Forces Veterans Association, the close-knit steelband, basketball and football fraternity of St James and Woodbrook in the 1960s.”

The release said Sombrano was a “loyal, committed team player” and “always took pride in having the back of his teammates and friends.”

Sombrano was remembered as a strong leader.

“His advocacy and bravery were always displayed in dedicated positions of strength taking pride in the statement ‘Leave everything to me, I would get things organised.’ That’s the manner in which he discharged his responsibilities as a soldier and those are the attributes Ben brought to our VFFOTT organization which were truly outstanding, beneficial and for which the membership was grateful. At VFFOTT he was surrounded by his long-time teammates, soldiers and friends and he completely thoroughly enjoyed making his immense contribution.”

On his sporting achievements, Browne said, “As a talented sportsman Ben Sombrano made a significant contribution at both basketball and football. He represented the Malvern Sports Club at football with his teammates Clive “Milo-man” Burnett, Ken Henry, Malcolm Mason, Godfrey ‘Blight’Achille, Lennard Pierre, Hamil Murray, Carlton Franco, Kelvin Berassa, Clive Niles, Ken Hodge, Arthur ‘Jap’ Brown, Eddie Hart and Tim Lambkin in a team known as the Woodbrook Glamour Boys that introduced the popular ‘cha, cha, cha’ football style against opponents.”

Sombrano did not only have an interest in sport.

“Ben’s kinship to the steelband movement was unmatched. He was an early participant in the steelbands in the west as a young man and like most at that time he was active in the Invaders band. With his young friends and their advocacy, several of the young Woodbrook boys and Queen’s Royal College students came together to become foundation members of the Starlift Steel Orchestra.”