Tobago's ninth covid19 death reported

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

A ninth covid19-related death has been recorded in Tobago. The patient was a 38-year-old man with comorbidities.

In a statement on Thursday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were 19 new covid19 cases on the island and 143 active cases.

It said ten people have been discharged.

The division said Tobago has now had 458 cases and 306 recovered patients.

A total of 5,592 people have tested through the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites.

The division also said 4,874 people have received the first does of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine and 111 have already received their second dose.