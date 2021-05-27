Tobago woman, 86, killed by covid19 buried the same day

Mathilda Craig. -

The mother-in-law of Class Action Reform Movement political leader and businessman Ricardo Phillip has died of covid19.

She is Tobago’s eighth covid19-related death.

Mathilda Craig, 86, who had comorbidities, died early on Wednesday at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Her funeral was held around noon that day at the Buccoo public cemetery, where her body was buried.

“We had a minister, and everything was done on spot,” Phillip told Newsday.

“My wife (Joanna) was there with her siblings and other relatives, and we were all scattered. But she had a lot of support.”

Phillip said mourners could not view his mother-in-law’s body as it was in a sealed casket, in keeping with covid19 regulations.

“But we were able to celebrate her life with balloons and wreaths.”

On Tuesday, covid19 claimed the life of a 75-year-old Bon Accord woman with comorbidities.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported on Wednesday there were nine new covid19 cases and 135 active cases in Tobago.

It said six people were discharged.

The division said of the 5,456 samples that were submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites for testing, 439 tested positive for covid19.

On Tuesday, covid19 cases reached a record high in Tobago with 42 new infections.

Health, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine said while her division is bracing for more infections, its mantra is to be “vigilant, isolate and vaccinate.”

She reiterated there is still too much mixing within households and among family members.

“Assume everyone has covid19,” she said

“Our only options are to pay attention to surfaces, mask up, wash hands and isolate where necessary.”

Davidson-Celestine urged people to engage in gardening, reading or some “long outstanding yard work that was postponed.

“That is only for a short time for the longer-term goal to save as many lives as we can.”

Davidson-Celestine also renewed her call for people to take the vaccine.

“It could be your life you save.”

She added the division will do its part by continuing to support people with mental health services and financial relief.

Davidson-Celestine also urged families to use the division’s hotlines to seek help.

“So, stay on lockdown mode and stay safe.”