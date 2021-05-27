Tobago security guard dies from covid19

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s death toll from covid19 continues to rise.

On Thursday, the THA’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the island recorded its ninth covid19-related death, a 38-year-old man with comorbidities.

Newsday understands the man, an Airports Authority security guard, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday. He was buried on Thursday.

The division, in a statement, reported there were 19 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 143 active cases.

It said ten people have been discharged.

Tobago now has 458 positive cases and 306 recovered patients.

A total of 5,592 people have been tested through the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local sites.

On Wednesday, Mathilda Craig, 86, mother-in-law of Class Action Reform Movement leader and businessman Ricardo Phillip, died of covid19. She was Tobago’s eighth covid19-related death

Craig’s funeral took place at the Buccoo public cemetery, where she was buried.

A 75 year-old Bon Accord woman with comorbidities also died from covid19 on Tuesday. She was also buried on Wednesday at the Buccoo public cemetery.

At the division’s virtual health briefing on Thursday, Dr Anthony Thompson, covid19 response team member in the Office of the County Medical Officer of Health, said the only real solution to reduce the steady increase in cases is for people to comply with the restrictions and regulations.

The division also said a total of 4,874 people have received their first does of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine and 111 have already received a second dose.