Scotiabank temporarily reopens branches for month-end

Scotiabank building on Independence Square - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SCOTIABANK has announced a temporary reopening of all of its branches as it recognises the month-end period when there is an increase in banking business, including salary payments and other transactions.

In a release on Thursday, the bank said that from June 1, all its locations with the exception of the Cunupia Sales Centre will open to help accommodate government pensions and grants and other transactions.

All branches are open from 8 am - 2 pm, Monday to Friday, except mall branches (Diego Martin, Trincity, Maraval, Price Plaza and Lowlands, Tobago) which open from 9 am to 3 pm.

At all branches, the first hour remains dedicated to serving the elderly and people with disabilities, the bank reminded.

Although the branches are open, the bank asked customers to continue to access its online facilities and come in only if necessary, given the pandemic is still ongoing and the virus an ever-present threat.

The bank said over the counter services at branches have been reduced until further notice. All transactions that can be completed at ATMs, using Scotia OnLine Banking and the Scotia Caribbean app, will not be facilitated over the counter.

Transactions available at branches include cash deposits over $10,000; cash withdrawals over $5,000; wire transfers; loan services; and buying drafts.

The bank said customers needing to come in to their branches for services not yet available via the digital banking channels will have a wait time that may be longer than normal.

Customers were also reminded to follow all safety measures, including social distancing, when visiting the bank's branches and/or ATMs.

The bank's website includes step-by-step guides for signing up for Scotia OnLine or the Scotia Caribbean App or customers can contact CustomerCareTT@scotiabank.com.

Scotiabank also promised to assist its customers experiencing challenges making repayments to credit cards, loans, mortgages or, with cash flow and beyond.

"We have been and continue to support you during this time, by providing you with various relief options depending on your personal financial situation, on a case by case basis," the bank said in its release.

Any customer financially affected by the pandemic and unable to make usual payments can contact the bank on Instagram @scotiatt or e-mail CustomerCareTT@scotiabank.com, "so we can discuss your options."