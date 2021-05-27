Retired Vice Squad cop dies

Liverpool, 82, served in the now inactive Moral and Ethics Unit commonly known as the 'Vice Squad' which tackled drugs and prostitution. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA - PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

Former ACP in charge of the Southern Division Cyracius Liverpool has died.

Liverpool, 82, died at his home at around 1 am on Thursday.

On his Facebook account Liverpool's son, Ian Liverpool, also a retired police officer, confirmed his father's death.

Liverpool spent most of his career at the Criminal Investigations Department but was later assigned to the now defunct Moral and Ethics Unit, commonly known as the "Vice Squad."

He also served as an ACP in the Central Division during the 1990 attempted coup.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, retired ACP Wayne Dick described his former colleague as a "wealth of legal and technical knowledge" who was always willing to speak and give advice to active and retired police officers alike.

Dick who was assigned to the police training academy as an instructor, supervised the training of Liverpool's son, and recalled a moment of warmth when the elder Liverpool honoured him.

"One day Mr Liverpool called his son in front of me and told him, 'This man is your second father in the police service now. Any information or clarity you need in the service, if you can't get onto me, talk to him,' You would appreciate for a man to tell his son that he has a second father, that man must respect me a lot.

"He was a valuable asset to the police service and even in his years of retirement, he would often call and share with me case laws from the Privy Council and discuss it with me. He would ask me my views and then challenge me with points I may have overlooked. He was a person who always had you thinking."

Liverpool retired in 1998 and was appointed a justice of the peace in Couva in 2000.