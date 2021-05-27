Private sector: Take additional action on covid19 if needed

Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE private sector has told the Government it should not hesitate to take additional measures to reduce the number of covid19 cases.

This was one area of agreement arising from a virtual meeting between the Government and private-sector representatives on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on the instruction of the Prime Minister and chaired by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.

In a joint statement, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry of Commerce, TT Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce said, "We suggest that the government consider introducing additional measures to reduce the movement and interaction of citizens in the public domain over the next two weeks."

The groups suggested the development of a "scale-up/scale down" approach" to the current restrictions. "This approach should result in predictable and consistent restrictions/ease of restrictions which will allow businesses to plan and citizens to understand the consequences of increased cases."

They agreed with Government's proposal for a phased reopening of the economy.

"In the re-opening period, businesses can be classed along a scale of low to high risk with appropriate protocols being developed for each group."

The groups underscored the importance of vaccination.

"The only way to effectively reduce the threats of the virus is for a minimum of 1,000,000 people to be vaccinated."

They said the private sector remains willing to assist. adding, "What is required is a clear, formal policy for companies to import vaccines where possible."

Supermarkets Association president Rajiv Diptee told Newsday the association "communicated its position that ramping up the vaccination numbers, as well as the further acquisition of vaccines with the support by the private sector, is something we have a strong appetite for."

While the extension of curfew hours and permitting shopping dates by surname were discussed during the meeting, Diptee said it was agreed this was not logistically feasible "for the public and the interest of the efforts being made at this time."

In another statement, Confederation of Regional Business Chambers co-ordinator Jai Leladharsingh said the group was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. The confederation, Leladarsingh continued, believes it is important "to achieve by whatever interventions necessary in the health sector...a reduction in the number of new covid cases systemically until July 4, and a reduction in number of deaths in the same period."

Leladarsingh said the confederations suggested a timeline be given for 70 per cent of the population to be vaccinated, the phased reopening of businesses, reducing the spread of covid19 and accelerating the acquisition of vaccines.

He added the confederation suggested a formal covid19 exposure risk assessment should be done for all sectors of the economy, and a relevant set of guidelines or procedures could then be created for each sector, with inspections and audits being done to ensure compliance.