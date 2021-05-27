Phase II, 'Boogsie' mourn Nicole Borde’s death

Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and Nicole Borde. - PHOTO COURTESY HADCO PHASE II

Steelpan arranger and founder of the Phase II Pan Groove Len 'Boogsie' Sharpe on Wednesday mourned the loss of long-time friend and supporter Nicole 'Nikki' Borde.

Borde, died on Wednesday morning.

On its Facebook account, the Hadco Phase II Pan Groove expressed condolences to her family and friends and remembered her as an "avid supporter" of the panside.

Sharpe told Newsday he would remember her as a trusted friend and partner who supported him throughout his life.

Noting her friendly demeanour and lively character, Sharpe said she was well-loved and respected by all.

"She spoke to everyone with respect and she was an amazing person.

"We have a daughter together, Ashleigh Sharpe. She just turned 18. She was the one who called me and told me what happened and it just mash me up.

"Last time I spoke to her (Borde) was sometime last week. She wasn't well. I gave her her space but I loved her a lot and I'll miss her a lot."

Borde worked as a flight attendant with Caribbean Airlines.

On her Facebook page, Borde's long-time friend and fellow flight attendant Kathryn Stollmeyer Wright also paid tribute to her.