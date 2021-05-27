Over 6,000 corporation workers vaccinated

File photo-

Over 6,000 local government workers have received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine.

In a release on Wednesday evening, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein said they received their shots during the rollout of the second phase of the national covid19 vaccination programme.

The programme began on April 6 and eight weeks later over 75,000 people have received their first dose, while a little over 1,000 people have been fully vaccinated. In the first and second phase those at the highest risk and highest exposure to the virus were vaccinated.

Hosein said, “I am very grateful that our essential workers within local government throughout the 14 municipalities will be recipients of these vaccines so that they can continue to ensure safety and security to all citizens across our beloved country.”

With the large number employed under the corporations, Hosein said it was necessary to have these essential workers vaccinated.

He thanked Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and urged the public to continue to play its part in the fight against the virus.