Nation robbed of a treasure in Torrance Mohammed

Torrance Mohammed - Yvonne Webb

“WHEN the bandit robbed Torrance Iqbal Mohammed, he did more than that. He robbed the nation of a son, of a national treasure,” was how TUCO PRO Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall summed up Mohammed’s death.He died in hospital on Tuesday after being knocked down by a man who robbed him of his phone and a gold chain as he dropped fruit at a friend's home.

Kommanda said when the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) got an office space at City Hall San Fernando in 1993, he developed a lasting relationship with Mohammed, who was then deputy mayor at the city corporation.

“Torrance was a mentor to me. He would have taught me how to do a good salutation, taught me the proper protocols to be observed,” said Kommanda, chairman of the TUCO south/central region.

“He was always invited to the opening night of the Kaiso Showkase Calypso Tent and he was always upfront. He came up with local folklore themes such as 'Dingolay' for opening night.”

Testifying to Mohammed’s insatiable humour, Kommanda recalled, “He always brought a joke for me to ‘leggo’ on the audience. Torrance was really an exceptional man.”

As a giant in the insurance industry who was recently honoured by the Maritime Group, Kommanda quipped, Mohammed, 90, also tried to sell him an insurance policy.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, who condemned the robbery and attack on Mohammed on Monday, said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of another of Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural and artistic stalwarts.

He recalled the many incarnations of Mohammed, a former People’s National Movement (PNM) deputy mayor, founding member of the Arawak Dance Group, the San Fernando Arts Council, the National Dance Association, and the Sando Cultural Ambassadors.

“But his influence also touched many other cultural spaces. Mr Mohammed served as a former board member of Naparima Bowl, the Pleasantville Community Council and the National Carnival Commission.

“He was one of TT’s foremost dance pioneers. He was a well-known choreographer and a treasured son of San Fernando, who worked tirelessly to advance our culture. He gave of his time and talents willingly.”

Mitchell had been assisting financially with a tribute to Mohammed, Cultural Dance Icon: The Concert, originally to be held in June.

“We hope that the promoters of this tribute continue in their plans to hold this event that he may be celebrated posthumously. He contributed his very best to TT and we wanted to show our appreciation for his passionate efforts to advance culture and the arts in our country. We have lost him to the very worst of human nature. He will be missed.”

Walid Baksh, a member of the San Fernando Arts Council, said, “If ever there was someone who can boast of having led a full and rewarding life in every sense of the word, it is Torrance Iqbal Mohammed (MOM).

“Torrance was a cultural activist for over 50 years, and served in the capacity of producer, artistic director, choreographer, dancer, actor, tutor, and adjudicator.

“He was awarded the Public Service Medal of Merit (Silver) in 1976 for his contribution to the cultural development of our society.

"We salute this illustrious icon of San Fernando.”