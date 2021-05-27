Hinds: No decision yet on $1m for police covid deaths

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds on Tuesday said no decision has been taken regarded a proposal by the Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) to pay $1 million to the families of police officers who contract covid19 on the job and die. He said the consensus reached between the PSWA and himself on this specific issue after a meeting between them on May 21, was that it needed to be reviewed further.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on Tuesday, Hinds said, "As I understand it, the arrangement was made and remains in place for the payment of the $1 million sum to the estate of the police officer who died in the execution of his duty.

"I gather that, that meant, not just a normal death of a human person...though he is a policeman. ..but rather in the context of a sergeant of police from San Fernando...a detective who was killed..actually in the line of his duty...shot actually in confrontation with criminals."

He continued, "I got the impression and that is from being here...we were in opposition when that was implemented and I have not had the chance to review that personally since I came here." Hinds was appointed National Security Minister on April 19, in a mini-Cabinet reshuffle after the death of then energy minister Franklin Khan on April 17. His predecessor Stuart Young was appointed Energy Minister in that reshuffle.

Hinds said, "The impression is that, that was payable to the estate of police officers who died in combat, who died in the execution of their duty. " He added, "Not merely because they were a police officer and died."

In cases such as a police officer committing suicide or dying from a heart attack, Hinds said, "That may not have qualified. I don't know but that was the impression that I formed."

Against that background, he explained, "When the officers of the welfare association raised the matter with me, we simply discussed it and we came to no conclusion on the matter." Hinds said, "We all agreed that the matter was not as straightforward as simply agreeing or paying $1 million to a police officer who died because he became covid-afflicted."

He added, " So the matter is in that sense, unresolved, in that neither of us, came to any conclusion."

Hinds said he recorded the association's proposal that "a police officer who died from the covid disease..virus...should be paid."

He added the association was quite properly and correctly looking after the interests of its members.

"They put a proposal for contemplation and we discussed it but we have come to no conclusion. Neither I nor the association brought together, did we come to any conclusion on the matter."

Asked if there would be any further discussions between the association and himself on this matter, Hinds replied,"The matter is under our consideration and is under review. We agreed we would contemplate the matter much further because we all agreed that it was not as straightforward as their proposition suggested."

He added, "That was not the only matter they raised with me. They raised a number of matters, one of which was that one."

Hinds did not say what the other matters were. But he said they "pertained to the welfare of the police officers who they represent."

He described the meeting with the PSWA as very cordial.

"I was in admiration of the professional and the very stoic manner in which they presented themselves and their representations on behalf of the officers. " Hinds added, "I take every one of the points they raised seriously and we have agreed to continue to look at these matters and we will have further discussions upon them."

Association president acting Insp Gideon Dickson said, "A commitment was given by the minister to meet again within six weeks or sooner to report on issues raised.

Dickson agreed with Hinds that more analysis was needed on the proposal to pay $1 million to the families of officers who contract covid19 and die while on the job.

"Research needs to be done and a report presented."

The facility to pay the families of officers $1 million in compensation if they are killed on the job came into effect in 2014 under the then UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government. The PNM kept this facility in place after it won the September 7, 2015 general election.

On May 21, Dickson described his meeting with Hinds as meaningful and productive.

"We had an agenda and we were able to cover all of the points in the agenda so it was very favourable."

Figures published by the police showed 206 officers had tested positive for the coronavirus up to last Friday and 1,042 officers had been quarantined.