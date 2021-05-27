Funeral directors warned: No funerals at home allowed

It was common before the covid19 pandemic for funerals to be held at the homes of the deceased or their relatives, but funeral homes have been warned in no uncertain terms that this will not be tolerated under the current public health regulations.

Speaking at a virtual media conference on the responsibilities of funeral homes during the pandemic, on Thursday, president of the Association of Funeral Professionals of TT (AFPTT) Keith Belgrove implored funeral homes to take their responsibilities seriously and stick to the regulations.

He said under the regulations, services could only be held at a funeral home, religious institutions, cemeteries or cremation sites.

On funeral homes which were on the government-approved list authorised to remove covid19-positive bodies, Belgrove warned they could be de-listed and face a fine if they were found breaking the rules.

"Someone's home is the one place where we have no control over how many people can attend a funeral. So during this time we ask for the public's co-operation and understanding.

"All the necessary religious ceremonies can be practised in another location as we observe the regulations and keep everyone safe.

"I know sometimes the relatives of the deceased may threaten to go to another funeral home if they don't get their way, but I am also advising the funeral homes that they can be de-listed if they conduct a funeral at someone's home."

Belgrove said funeral homes would try to be as accommodating as possible to families, but reminded them they also had a responsibility to minimise the spread of the virus.

Executive member of the association David Simpson said the viewing of covid19-positive bodies would only be done at the viewing rooms of hospital mortuaries, from behind glass, to ensure the safety of relatives.

"It will be the only piece of evidence the relative will have after the body is removed from the funeral home, since we are prohibited from removing the bodybags. I say this because it wouldn't seem that the funeral home is inhumane or doesn't want the relatives to see their loved one. It's in keeping with the covid19 protocols."

He also said relatives should make an appointment before visiting a funeral home in person to begin arranging a funeral.