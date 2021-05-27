Big-hitter Chris Gayle signs with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

In this September 2,2018 file photo, Chris Gayle (R) of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots get runs off Andre Russell (L) of Jamaica Tallawahs during match 25 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts. Gayle has signed with the Patriots for the 2021 edition of the T20 tournament. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

INTERNATIONAL stars will again participate in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as three more players, including Chris Gayle, have been confirmed to compete in the 2021 edition.

On Thursday, a CPL media release said, “Chris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan and Faf du Plessis will be playing at 2021 CPL which takes place in St Kitts and Nevis in August and September.”

The entire tournament will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts from August 28-September 19.

“Chris Gayle will be back with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, a team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only Hero CPL final in his first year with the franchise. As the leading run scorer in T20 history he brings a huge amount of experience to the Patriots squad.”

Some of the other experienced players on the Patriots squad are Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell and last year’s captain Rayad Emrit.

Al Hasan of Bangladesh and South African du Plessis will line up for different franchises.

“Shakib al Hasan has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 season. This will be the second time that the world’s leading spin-bowling all-rounder has represented the Tallawahs having been with the franchise in 2016 and 2017.

“Faf du Plessis will be playing for the St Lucia Zouks this season. The former South Africa captain has been in outstanding form in recent months for the Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League where he made four consecutive half centuries, including 95 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is his second stint at the Hero CPL having played for the Patriots in 2016.”

The completed squads of the six franchises will be revealed on Friday in the CPL draft.

Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have retained or signed 14 players ahead of the draft including captain Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, vice-captain Sunil Narine and Colin Munro. It has been rumoured since last week that former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul, former West Indies Under-19 player Leonardo Julien and Sri Lankan left-arm fast bowler Isuru Udana will also sign with TKR to complete the 17-man squad.