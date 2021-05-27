Ato Boldon set to commentate at 4th Olympic Games

-

TT track and field legend Ato Boldon will do commentary in his fourth Olympic Summer Games as NBC announced its line up for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The postponed Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8. It was not held last year because of the covid19 pandemic.

A statement by NBC on Wednesday said, “Ato Boldon is NBC Sports Group’s lead track and field analyst, and returns for his sixth NBC Olympics assignment.”

Boldon was part of the NBC broadcast team for the 2008 Beijing Games, 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games. He was also a correspondent for two Winter Olympics.

Boldon earned four medals for TT at the Olympics including two bronze medals in the 100-metre and 200m events at the 1996 Atlanta Games. At the 2000 Sydney Games, Boldon snatched a silver medal in the 100m and a bronze in the 200m.