15 deaths, 526 new covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

The covid19 death toll is now at 440, after an additional 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 526 new cases, detected in samples taken between May 20 and 26.

In its covid19 update on Thursday, the Health Ministry said there were 8.922 active cases.

It said since March 2020, there had been 21,987 cases, of which 12,625 had recovered.

There are 446 people in hospital, one less than Wednesday. There are 185 people in step-down hospitals, 127 people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,765 people in home self-isolation.

A total of 176,676 people have been tested to date, of whom 80,562 were tested at private facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 78,282 people had received their first vaccine dose, and 1,179 had received their second.